StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised RAVE Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

