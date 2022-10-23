StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.49. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

