StockNews.com Downgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,440,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

