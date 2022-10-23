StockNews.com Downgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,440,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.