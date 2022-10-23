StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
