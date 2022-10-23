StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exterran by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 57.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

