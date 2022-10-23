Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 3,409 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 989,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,695. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

