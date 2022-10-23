Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 4,276 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $22.54. 1,874,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

