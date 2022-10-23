Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 6,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VEA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,168,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

