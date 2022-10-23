Suku (SUKU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $901,974.00

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Suku has a market cap of $10.39 million and $901,974.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

