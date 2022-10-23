Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

