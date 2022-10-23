SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26, RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $228.52 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.14.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

