Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $141.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

