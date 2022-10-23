Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.