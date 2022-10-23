Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

TGT stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.