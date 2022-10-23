Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,607 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $28,395,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

