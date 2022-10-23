Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

Taitron Components Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

