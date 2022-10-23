Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,230 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

