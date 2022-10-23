Tangible Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00010327 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.00599667 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

