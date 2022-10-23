Tellor Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $14.05 or 0.00073265 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.35 or 0.27925594 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010906 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,631 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
