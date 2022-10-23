Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 31.0 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

