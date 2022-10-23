Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Tenset has a market cap of $176.67 million and $41,113.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tenset has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.35 or 0.27925594 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,179,431 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

