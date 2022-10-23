Terra Classic (LUNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $210.00 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $210.00 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012475 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019237 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006966 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008685 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,884,637,778,653 coins and its circulating supply is 6,589,822,464,907 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
