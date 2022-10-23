Terran Coin (TRR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.20 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00014650 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $67.20 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

