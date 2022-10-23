TFC Financial Management Buys 1,138 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1,962.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,138. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

