TFC Financial Management Has $432,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,073. The firm has a market cap of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

