TFC Financial Management Has $75,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

TFC Financial Management lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.25.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.