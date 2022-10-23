TFC Financial Management Purchases 1,494 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.4% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $108.74. 1,342,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

