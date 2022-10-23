TFC Financial Management Purchases 151 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.9 %

Zoetis stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $147.21. 2,354,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.