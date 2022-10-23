TFC Financial Management Sells 1,258 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

TFC Financial Management lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 5,923.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

