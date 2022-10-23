TFC Financial Management Sells 1,269 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TFC Financial Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,712,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,920 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 147,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,469,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,444,000 after buying an additional 240,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,074. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

