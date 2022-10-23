TFC Financial Management Sells 1,444 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TFC Financial Management lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,976,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,503,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

