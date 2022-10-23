The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

