The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 3,807 ($46.00) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,535 ($66.88).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKG. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,615.25 ($55.77).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,306 ($39.95) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and a one year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,539.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,852.36.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74). In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74). Also, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

