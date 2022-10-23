The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.7% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

