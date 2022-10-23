The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.97.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

