The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

