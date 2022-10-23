The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $1,248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

