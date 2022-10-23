The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $394.54

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.54 ($4.77) and traded as low as GBX 376.50 ($4.55). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 381.50 ($4.61), with a volume of 766,613 shares trading hands.

The City of London Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,734.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 393.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 88.18%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

