The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $65,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.96 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.85.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.