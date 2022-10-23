The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €223.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €174.30 ($177.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €169.94 and a 200 day moving average of €178.96. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

