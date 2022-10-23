The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.34. 373,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,108. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

