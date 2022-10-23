The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

