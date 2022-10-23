The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

