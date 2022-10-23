Theta Network (THETA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005222 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $19.37 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

