Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $103.36 million and approximately $987,851.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002939 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.57802955 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $729,333.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

