Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.49.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

