Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

