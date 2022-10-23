Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $533.73 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

