Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 156,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 98,857 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 274,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 269,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 51,665 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

NYSE UBER opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

