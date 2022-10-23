Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $23.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,644 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

