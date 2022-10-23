Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,313,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments Stock Performance

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $48.00 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.